Girl Scouts Debut a New Raspberry Cookie Inspired by Thin Mints — and You Can Only Order Them Online

Girl Scout Cookie fans, mark your calendars — there's a new cookie coming soon!

Fans of fruit-flavored desserts will be pleased to know that the new Raspberry Rally cookies will be available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The berry-blasted snack is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor and is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite.

Girl Scouts of the USA.

Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills.

In 2022, Adventurefuls — a brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and a touch of sea salt — were introduced to the lineup.

Raspberry Rally, Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (or Peanut Butter Sandwich), Shortbread (or Trefoils), Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Girl Scout S'mores and French Toast-inspired Toast-Yay! are all on the roster for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Over the years, Girl Scouts have found innovative ways to reach their sales goals. In 2019, one member attached shirtless pictures of Jason Momoa on her boxes of Samoas to sell loads of cookies (surprise, surprise, it was a massive hit!). Also in 2019, another member shared a video of herself rapping a cookie-themed version of Cardi B's hit song "Money."

Girl Scout Cookie season typically runs from January through April, but local timing and product availability may vary.