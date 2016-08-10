The Girl Scouts are unveiling two new commemorative cookies, which will both be S'mores-flavored

This is not a drill.

The Girl Scouts are unveiling two new commemorative cookies, which will both be S’mores flavored. That’s right — the intoxicating combination of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate are finally coming together in the most perfect form.

“As a nod to the different ways people ‘s’more,’ the new variety includes two versions: a crispy graham cookie double dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating and a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling,” the Girl Scouts tell PEOPLE Food exclusively. The chocolate-coated version is vegan, and both cookies contain no artificial colors and partially hydrogenated oils.

While the sandwich cookie is more traditionally S’mores-y, we are certainly intrigued by the chocolate-coated version, because look at it:

Image zoom Credit: Girl Scouts

Image zoom Credit: Girl Scouts

The organization has a decades-long relationship with s’mores, as they popularized the tradition of making and enjoying the oozy graham cracker sandwiches around a campfire. They claim to be one of the first to publish a s’mores recipe, under the name “Some More” in a 1925 issue of Girl Scout Leader magazine and then as “somemores” in a 1925 publication.

These cookies are the first new additions to hit the Girl Scout cookie lineup since 2015. But we’re all going to have to wait — the new cookies will be sold during the “2017 cookie season.” In the meantime, we’ll keep making actual s’mores (and accidentally burning our marshmallows.)