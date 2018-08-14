The Girl Scouts Just Added a New Salty-Sweet Cookie Flavor to the Lineup

For the first time in two years, the Girl Scouts are unveiling a new cookie.

In addition to their tried-and-true flavors, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies will be available starting in 2019 when the selling season kicks off. The chewy cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt — and is certified gluten-free.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer customers one of their two specialty gluten-free cookies (Toffee-tastic is the other returning flavor), along with their classics: Thin Mints, S’mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, Thanks-A-Lot and Trios.

As always, funds from every Girl Scout Cookie purchase goes toward supporting Girls Scouts throughout the year.

Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scouts cookie

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” Girl Scout USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose.”

In 2016, the organization announced the addition of two s’mores flavored cookies: a sandwich-style treat with graham cracker cookies surrounding a layer of marshmallow and a layer of chocolate, and a crispy graham cookie dipped in a thin layer of crème icing, and then in a layer of creamy chocolate.