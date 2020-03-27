Girl Scout Cookies Are Now Available for Purchase Online for Home Delivery

Image zoom Girl Scouts

Even a pandemic can’t hinder Girl Scout Cookies from reaching your sweet-tooth!

Although the in-person sales of the popular cookies have been temporarily cut off due to guidelines meant to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced on Friday it plans to make the treats available online.

Through the new campaign, called Girl Scouts Cookie Care, customers can order some to be delivered to their homes, or donate cookies to be sent to those on the front lines of the health crisis. The organization is also making self-guided lessons and activities available free online to ensure children continue learning while self-isolating at home.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” said Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo in a press release. “And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort and take action.”

The measure is in response to the pandemic hitting during peak cookie-selling season for the Girl Scouts, who use the sales to fund “life-changing programming to 1.7 million girls,” said the organization.

“By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis,” Acevedo said.

The current cookie season started on Jan. 7, with troops across the country setting up booths in their communities to pitch the classic offerings, like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

A new flavor was introduced for the 2020 season: Lemon-Ups, crispy and sweet glazed lemon cookies that feature baked-in messages inspired by the Girl Scout core mission.

Among the eight phrases featured on the cookies are “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.” They will replace the Savannah Smiles flavor and will be available in select Girl Scout council markets while supplies last.

Acevedo explained how the program is about more than just cookies in a press release in January: “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses.”

“The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future,” Acevedo added. “When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.