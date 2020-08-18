There's a New French Toast-Flavored Girl Scout Cookie Coming in 2021

Another reason to look forward to next year!

Fans of French Toast, this one is for you.

A new cookie flavor is joining the Girl Scout lineup in January. Toast-Yay! cookies, inspired by the breakfast favorite, are shaped like mini toast slices and dipped in a rich icing. "The name is designed to be a play on words for 'toasty,' which evokes the warmth and joy we believe people will associate with this great new French Toast-inspired flavor," a rep for the Girl Scouts tells PEOPLE.

Along with the new cookie, the Girl Scouts of America will also be offering their classics this season, including Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas (depending on your region of the country), Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread/Trefoils, Thanks-A-Lot, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Girl Scout S'mores.

"Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, GirlScouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities," Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release. "When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate these moments alongside other favorites."

The COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the middle of the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season, disrupting the plans of 1.7 million Girl Scouts. As a result, the Girl Scouts of the USA launched a Girl Scout Cookie Care — a national online platform that allowed customers to safely place orders for home delivery and donate cookies to first responders and front-line workers.

The platform will play a major roll in the 2021 season, but girls are also already getting creative and planning socially distant cookie sales and deliveries, as well as "virtual cookie booths" on social media. Depending on local guidelines, in-person sales may resume in some areas.

