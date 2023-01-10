Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Today — and There's a New Raspberry Cookie to Try

PEOPLE exclusively announces the kickoff of the sweet season

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on January 10, 2023
New Girl Scout Cookie. credit to Girl Scouts of the USA.
Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA

It's cookie season!

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts officially kicked off the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their latest fruit-flavored cookie, PEOPLE can announce exclusively.

The new Raspberry Rally is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor but is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite.

Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills.

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," GSUSA's Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a statement. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."

Now through April, cookie lovers can purchase Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Adventurefuls (introduced last year), the new Raspberry Rally cookies and more.

Also new this year, Girl Scouts is partnering with Planet Oat to encourage customers to amp up the flavor of the bite-sized treats with oat milk.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April, but local timing and availability varies. To find a booth, visit girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618 for more information. As for ordering cookies online for direct shipment without going through a Girl Scout you know, customers can purchase boxes starting on Feb. 27.

