Girl Scout Cookie Season Officially Starts Today—and There's a Brand New Cookie Joining the Lineup

January may be the month for New Year’s resolutions and strict diets, but the Girl Scouts have other plans in mind.

January 2nd marks the start of the official cookie-selling season, where more than 10 varieties are being sold by Girl Scouts across the nation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies have been added to the lineup. The chewy cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt — and is certified gluten-free.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer customers one of their two specialty gluten-free cookies (Toffee-tastic is the other returning flavor), along with their classics: Thin Mints, S’mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, and Thanks-A-Lot.

Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

RELATED: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Held a Seriously Impressive Girl Scout Cookie Record As a Kid

Last year, many young girls got creative with their selling tactics including one young California resident posting up shop outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego, Calif., where her father says she sold more than 300 boxes of the famous cookies in just six hours.

Jennifer Garner also got in on the action, helping her daughters sell cookies outside of a grocery store.

In 2016, Garner revealed that she’s a true cookie salesperson at heart during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael.

“I’m the one telling the girls, you know, ‘Try to talk about the gluten free because they’re a dollar more.’ Let’s have an upsell!” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Helps Sell Girl Scout Cookies Outside a Grocery Store: ‘We Do Have Thin Mints’

In 2016, the organization announced the addition of two s’mores flavored cookies: a sandwich-style treat with graham cracker cookies surrounding a layer of marshmallow and a layer of chocolate, and a crispy graham cookie dipped in a thin layer of crème icing, and then in a layer of creamy chocolate.

RELATED: These Are the Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies in Each State

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” Girl Scout USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose.”