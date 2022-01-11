Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off Today with a New Cookie — and You Can Order Them on DoorDash

Cookie fans rejoice!

Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off on Tuesday, and a decadent new cookie has been added to the lineup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chocolate lovers will be pleased to know that Adventurefuls—a brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a touch of sea salt—is making its debut this season and will be available in addition to all the iconic Girl Scout cookie flavors people have grown to love.

Girl Scout Cookies Adventurefuls Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA

In true Girl Scout fashion, Adventurefuls will "take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure," Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release.

Now through April, cookie enthusiasts can get their hands on Adventurefuls, along with the Girl Scouts' ever-popular Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (or Peanut Butter Sandwich), Shortbread (or Trefoils), Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades and Girl Scout S'mores. The new French Toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, which were introduced in 2021, will also be available.

Girl Scout Cookies Adventurefuls Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, much like the past two seasons, the Girl Scouts organization says troops are prepared to sell cookies in-person, digitally or both.

"We're inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of our girls and can't wait to bring this renewed girl-led innovation into the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but there is really leadership and adventure in each box," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "In 2021, Girl Scouts engineered new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses and still used their cookie funds to power awesome experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities."

And they've partnered with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash to give cookie aficionados one more way to get their hands on these beloved sweet treats. Simple search "Girl Scouts" in the app to find a local troop.

Girl Scout Cookies Doordash Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops," said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash's VP of strategic partnerships and business development.