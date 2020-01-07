Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Begun! See the New Lemon Cookie Joining the Lineup

Image zoom Girl Scouts

The holidays have already passed, but the best time of the year is only just getting started: Girl Scout cookie season!

Starting Jan. 7, the troops will begin selling boxes of their tasty treats — and they have big news to kick things off. This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are releasing a new lemon-flavored cookie in addition to their lineup of classic flavors to celebrate young female leaders and entrepreneurs. The new Lemon-Ups are crispy and sweet glazed lemon cookies that feature baked-in messages inspired by the Girl Scout core mission.

Among the eight phrases featured on the cookies are “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.” They will replace the Savannah Smiles flavor and will be available in select Girl Scout council markets while supplies last.

The Girl Scouts are also debuting revamped packaging for the cookies with updated images of current members participating in a diverse range of experiences made possible by the Cookie Program.

Image zoom Lemon-Ups

GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo explained how the program is about so much more than just sweets. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses,” she said in a press release.

Image zoom Girl Scouts

Troops are able to use their cookie earnings to fund interesting experiences, including adventure-packed camping and canoeing, and science, technology and engineering opportunities. The Girl Scout Cookie Program also holds the top spot as the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States, according to the release.

“The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future,” added Acevedo. “When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Image zoom Girl Scouts

Every year, the girls find new and innovative ways to reach their goals. Last year, one member pasted shirtless pictures of Jason Momoa on her boxes of Samoas to sell loads of cookies. Another shared a video of herself rapping a cookie-themed version of Cardi B’s hit “Money” — and the musician was quick to show her support.

Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.