Here's How Many Calories Are in Each of Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Find out which boxes carry the most fat, sugar and calories before you down the whole sleeve.

More
placeholder
Ana Calderone
January 04, 2019 01:42 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/food/elizabeth-chambers-hammer-armie-hammer-bakery-girl-scout-cookies/">Girl Scout Cookie</a> season has officially begun! For the 102nd (!) year, the troops are out selling your favorite Thin Mints, Samoas, the returning <a href="https://people.com/food/girl-scout-cookies-smores-taste-test/">Girl Scout S&#8217;mores</a> and more. But before you put your order in you might want to know what your getting into, calorie-wise. Keep in mind that the Girl Scout councils use two different licensed bakers to create their famous treats, so some of the cookies you know sell under different names and the nutritional info for each may differ slightly. Use this guide to find out what your smartest choices are and then to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit&nbsp;<a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/dXoYC4x2xGsRVgDjT8YLFU?domain=girlscoutcookies.org">girlscoutcookies.org</a>.</p>
pinterest
The Skinny on Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun! For the 102nd (!) year, the troops are out selling your favorite Thin Mints, Samoas, the returning Girl Scout S’mores and more. But before you put your order in you might want to know what your getting into, calorie-wise. Keep in mind that the Girl Scout councils use two different licensed bakers to create their famous treats, so some of the cookies you know sell under different names and the nutritional info for each may differ slightly. Use this guide to find out what your smartest choices are and then to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org.

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>3 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>170</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>8g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 12g</p>
pinterest
CARAMEL CHOCOLATE CHIP

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 12g

<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>130</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>6g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 12g</p>
pinterest
CARAMEL DELITES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 12g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>150</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>8g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 11g</p>
pinterest
SAMOAS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE: </strong>4&nbsp;cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>120</p> <p><strong>FAT: </strong>4.5g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 4g</p>
pinterest
SHORTBREAD

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 120

FAT: 4.5g

SUGAR: 4g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE: </strong>5&nbsp;cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>160</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 7g</p>
pinterest
TREFOILS

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 7g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>150</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>6g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 10g</p>
pinterest
THANKS-A-LOT

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 10g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:</strong> 180</p> <p><strong>FAT:</strong> 9g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 1g</p>
pinterest
GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 180

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 1g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>150</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 10g</p>
pinterest
GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE: </strong>4&nbsp;cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>160</p> <p><strong>FAT:</strong> 7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 11g</p>
pinterest
THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 11g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>4 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>160</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 10g</p>
pinterest
THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>140</p> <p><strong>FAT: </strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 10g</p>
pinterest
TOFFEE-TASTIC

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>130</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>8g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 8g</p>
pinterest
PEANUT BUTTER PATTIES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 8g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>140</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>9g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 8g</p>
pinterest
TAGALONGS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 8g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>5 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>150</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>5g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 11g</p>
pinterest
SAVANNAH SMILES

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 5g

SUGAR: 11g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>2 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>150</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 9g</p>
pinterest
LEMONADES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 9g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>3 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>160</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>:&nbsp;<strong></strong>11g</p>
pinterest
DO-SI-DOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR11g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>3 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>170</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>7g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 8g</p>
pinterest
PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 8g

Girl Scouts of the USA
<p><strong>SERVING SIZE:&nbsp;</strong>3 cookies</p> <p><strong>CALORIES:&nbsp;</strong>170</p> <p><strong>FAT:&nbsp;</strong>8g</p> <p><strong>SUGAR</strong>: 11g</p>
pinterest
TRIOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

Girl Scouts of the USA
1 of 19

Advertisement
1 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

The Skinny on Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun! For the 102nd (!) year, the troops are out selling your favorite Thin Mints, Samoas, the returning Girl Scout S’mores and more. But before you put your order in you might want to know what your getting into, calorie-wise. Keep in mind that the Girl Scout councils use two different licensed bakers to create their famous treats, so some of the cookies you know sell under different names and the nutritional info for each may differ slightly. Use this guide to find out what your smartest choices are and then to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org.

Advertisement
2 of 19

CARAMEL CHOCOLATE CHIP

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 12g

3 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

CARAMEL DELITES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 12g

Advertisement
4 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

SAMOAS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

Advertisement
5 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

SHORTBREAD

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 120

FAT: 4.5g

SUGAR: 4g

Advertisement
6 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

TREFOILS

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 7g

Advertisement
7 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

THANKS-A-LOT

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 6g

SUGAR: 10g

Advertisement
8 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 180

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 1g

Advertisement
9 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

GIRL SCOUT S'MORES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

Advertisement
10 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 11g

Advertisement
11 of 19

THIN MINTS

SERVING SIZE: 4 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

Advertisement
12 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

TOFFEE-TASTIC

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 10g

Advertisement
13 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

PEANUT BUTTER PATTIES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 130

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 8g

Advertisement
14 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

TAGALONGS

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 140

FAT: 9g

SUGAR: 8g

Advertisement
15 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

SAVANNAH SMILES

SERVING SIZE: 5 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 5g

SUGAR: 11g

Advertisement
16 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

LEMONADES

SERVING SIZE: 2 cookies

CALORIES: 150

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 9g

Advertisement
17 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

DO-SI-DOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 160

FAT: 7g

SUGAR11g

Advertisement
18 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 7g

SUGAR: 8g

Advertisement
19 of 19 Girl Scouts of the USA

TRIOS

SERVING SIZE: 3 cookies

CALORIES: 170

FAT: 8g

SUGAR: 11g

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.