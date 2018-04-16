“I always keep the plate as colorful as possible,” says Neely. “And I eat spinach like a crazy woman!”

Gina Neely’s Shrimp Spinach Salad with Berries & Feta

¼ cup champagne vinegar

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. honey

2 dashes hot sauce

¾ tsp. sea salt, divided

¾ tsp. black pepper, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced, divided

½ cup, plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

20 jumbo raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 (6-oz.) pkg. baby spinach

1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup stemmed and sliced fresh strawberries

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, hot sauce, ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and half of the minced garlic in a medium bowl. Slowly whisk in ½ cup of the olive oil until dressing has emulsified.

2. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add shrimp and lemon juice to skillet. Cook until shrimp are opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Add remaining garlic, and cook 30 seconds. Remove shrimp, and drain on paper towels.

3. Arrange spinach, tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, feta and shrimp on a large platter. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

