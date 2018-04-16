“I always keep the plate as colorful as possible,” says Neely. “And I eat spinach like a crazy woman!”
Gina Neely’s Shrimp Spinach Salad with Berries & Feta
¼ cup champagne vinegar
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. honey
2 dashes hot sauce
¾ tsp. sea salt, divided
¾ tsp. black pepper, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced, divided
½ cup, plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
20 jumbo raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 (6-oz.) pkg. baby spinach
1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup stemmed and sliced fresh strawberries
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
1. Whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, hot sauce, ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and half of the minced garlic in a medium bowl. Slowly whisk in ½ cup of the olive oil until dressing has emulsified.
2. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add shrimp and lemon juice to skillet. Cook until shrimp are opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Add remaining garlic, and cook 30 seconds. Remove shrimp, and drain on paper towels.
3. Arrange spinach, tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, feta and shrimp on a large platter. Drizzle with vinaigrette.
Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
