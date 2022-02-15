Gina Neely Reveals She's Going Be a Grandma: 'I Can't Wait to Usher My Daughter Into Motherhood'

Gina Neely is going to be a grandma!

The former Food Network star's older daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely is pregnant with her first child, due in August.

"I am exploding with happiness," Neely, 56, tells PEOPLE. "My heart is so, so, so full right now. I'm really ecstatic. I'm like, screaming with joy every minute. My first grand baby! I am just crazy about it. I really can't believe it!"

"Do you know how long I've been waiting for this day? I prayed and prayed and prayed for this. I thought this wasn't going to happen until I got into the wheelchair!" Neely jokes. "I told my daughters, 'Step it up, I want to enjoy the baby, too! I want to be playing with it, helping with it — you gotta hurry things up here!' And my first born, my lead girl, my 33-year-old, she came through!"

Neely, who is also mom to 27-year-old daughter Shelbi, says she won't be going by the name grandma, but will instead be called "Gigi."

That's the name that was painted on a mug Spenser gave her mom to first break the baby news back on Christmas. "They all kept it a secret from me," Neely recalls. "Everybody was in on it. Spenser told everyone and made them keep it from me because they wanted to record my reaction. I came home and went to get undressed, and they said, 'Mom, what are you doing? Put your clothes back on you have one more gift to open!' And then next thing I knew, Shelbi was filming me."

Neely shared video of the sweet moment to her Instagram account on Monday. "It was just the best surprise," she says. "I would have shared it earlier but Spenser wanted to wait until she was past the first trimester. So she decided Valentine's Day would be best — it's Love Day after all, and we are feeling the love!"

"In fact, I just told her on Sunday too, 'You have breathed another love in me.' Because I didn't know I could love again like this," Neely adds. "I can't wait for the love to emerge. She has put a seed in me, and am just bursting with love."

The Down Home with the Neelys star says the family doesn't yet know the baby's sex, but are all hoping it's a girl.

"We all want a girl," Neely explains. "Would I be upset if it's a boy? No, obviously not. But I'm a girl mom! I raised two girls, so I know what I'm doing. And I came from a family of women; we didn't have a lot of men it our house, it was four girls and just one brother. So I'm putting it out there to God it's going to be a little girl."

Spenser is welcoming her first child with partner Tayloe Taylor, whom Neely calls "very loving and very hands on."

"They are a great couple," Neely says, noting the two will be getting married after the baby arrives. "Spenser is my daughter who wanted a baby before a husband. These millennial women, they are not doing it in a traditional sense, and that is something I needed to embrace. I had to kind of take a step back because Spenser, she checked me on it. I pressed her and she said, 'But mom, who said it was right that way?' And I realized, I thought that because my mama got in my head, and her mama in hers, and her mama in hers, etc, etc. This generation, they're not doing that. So I had to snap out of it."

"And you know, I'm at this stage in my life where I'm really open to the blessings coming, no matter how they're coming," she says. "I'm lucky to have peace in my life, so and when you have that stability and that gratitude, you can really absorb the love. I'm feeling it, let me tell you. People keep asking me, 'What is that light behind you? Do you have an angel behind you or something?' And I feel like I do because I'm just in this space of feeling and spreading joy."

Of course, Neely is still going to give Spenser her opinion on some of the more tactical things with parenting. But mostly, she said she's there to be her daughter's cheerleader.

"I can't wait to usher her into motherhood and help her see the joy, because it's a gift that keeps on giving," Neely says. "To me, my daughters have been my greatest accomplishment. I'm so proud of them. After everything they've been through, they've always persevered. It's incredible to see the women they've turned into; they're polite, courteous, kind, compassionate, successful. I couldn't be a prouder mom."

"You know, there was a time we weren't as close as we are now," she adds. "After I split from my ex, we were all in our pain. I was in my pain, they were in their pain, and not everyone was ready to step back and remove themselves. And there was always a concern of mine that we would never find that level of closeness again. But I kept on working it and working it, and I'm really, really happy because our relationship now is stronger than ever."

The celebrity cook has already been there for Spenser, helping feed her daughter's cravings. "I did her hair over the weekend and said, 'What do you want? I'll cook for you.' And she said 'I want BBQ,' " Neely recalls. "She ended up eating a BBQ bologna sandwich, half a turkey sandwich, beans, and sweet tea. I said, 'It's so early for all of that.' She said, 'Mom, the baby needs to eat!' "

'I just laugh because I remember," Neely says. "When she gets hungry, she turns into a monster. I was like, 'Oh my God, there it is.' "

And while Neely still has a few more months until the baby comes, she's following along "like she's the husband."