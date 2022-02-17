Gina Neely Playfully Laments After Learning First Grandchild Will Be a Boy: 'We All Want a Girl'

Gina Neely sure was excited to hear she'd be welcoming her first grandchild. But the former Food Network cook was slightly less thrilled when she learned her daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely is expecting a boy.

Earlier this week, Neely spoke to PEOPLE about the baby-to-be, explaining that she and her family were all hoping for a girl. But on Wednesday, the Down Home with the Neelys star revealed on Instagram that she has a grandson on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well…..the word is God knows what's best and I'm going to rest in that," she captioned her post, which featured a reaction gif of a woman looking frustrated, plus a slide reading "And Just Like That ……… It's A Boy!!!"

"I'm shook, of course, but I'm going to be alright!" she teased. "Love and Light✨✨✨."

Before finding out the sex of the baby, Neely told PEOPLE that even Spenser, 33, was hopeful she was pregnant with a girl. "We all want a girl," Neely said.

"Would I be upset if it's a boy? No, obviously not. But I'm a girl mom!" Neely, who is also mom to 27-year-old daughter Shelbi, added. "I raised two girls, so I know what I'm doing. And I came from a family of women; we didn't have a lot of men in our house, it was four girls and just one brother. So I'm putting it out there to God it's going to be a little girl."

God may not have granted Neely the granddaughter she wanted, but news of Spenser's pregnancy is a blessing enough.

"I am exploding with happiness," Neely told PEOPLE. "My heart is so, so, so full right now. I'm really ecstatic. I'm like, screaming with joy every minute. My first grand baby! I am just crazy about it. I really can't believe it!"

"Do you know how long I've been waiting for this day? I prayed and prayed and prayed for this. I thought this wasn't going to happen until I got into the wheelchair!" she jokes. "I told my daughters, 'Step it up, I want to enjoy the baby, too! I want to be playing with it, helping with it — you gotta hurry things up here!' And my first born, my lead girl, she came through!"

gina neely Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Spenser is welcoming her first child with partner Tayloe Taylor, whom Neely calls "very loving and very hands on."

The two broke the news to Neely on Christmas, gifting her a mug with the name "Gigi" on it (which Neely will be going by instead of grandma). The moment was captured on video, in a clip Neely shared with her Instagram followers on Monday.

"They all kept it a secret from me," Neely recalls. "Everybody was in on it. Spenser told everyone and made them keep it from me because they wanted to record my reaction. I came home and went to get undressed, and they said, 'Mom, what are you doing? Put your clothes back on you have one more gift to open!' And then next thing I knew, Shelbi was filming me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was just the best surprise," Neely continued. "I would have shared it earlier but Spenser wanted to wait until she was past the first trimester. So she decided Valentine's Day would be best — it's Love Day after all, and we are feeling the love!"