Luke’s Diner may be coming to a coffee shop near you.

On October 5, in honor of the 16th anniversary of the original Gilmore Girls airdate (or the “Gilmoreversary”), Netflix will convert 200 coffee shops around the U.S. and Canada into mini versions of Rory and Lorelai’s favorite Star Hollows eatery.

As if just a chance to channel the iconic mother-daughter duo sipping on a cup of joe wasn’t enough, there’s also a complimentary caffeine fix in it for you. The streaming service — which will debut the highly-anticipated reboot of the show this November — teamed up with participating locations to hand out 250 free cups of coffee between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Yes, free.

Also involved are “Luke’s Diner essentials” like branded aprons and T-shirts and a “fun surprise under their custom Gilmore Girls coffee sleeve”, according to press release. Pop Tarts and grumpy, flannel-wearing owners do not appear to be part of the deal.

The takeover, being called “Luke’s Coffee Day”, is going on at least one location in every state so there’s multiple opportunities to get in on the fun. Check the full list of locations here.