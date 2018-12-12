Calling All Gilmore Girls Fans! You Can Soon Eat Lunch at Lorelai's Actual House

Holiday dreams do come true!

From December 22 through January 6, Warner Bros. studio—located in Burbank, California—is giving Gilmore Girls fans the opportunity to transport to Stars Hollow, Connecticut and enjoy lunch inside the home of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

“Guests can purchase lunch (holiday fare) after their Studio Tour and enjoy recreated scenes from Gilmore Girls with authentic props and costumes on display at the original Lorelai’s house set and see the iconic Gazebo,” the Warner Bros. Studio Tour website reads. “All guests will have access to the set once they complete their tour and arrive at Stage 48.”

The lunch options include oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, homestyle macaroni salad, garlic buttered corn, salads and more.

The house will also be decorated for the season, making it the perfect last-minute holiday card opportunity.

Warner Bros. has been making Gilmore Girls fans happy long after the series finale in 2007, reviving the series for a special four episodes on Netflix in 2016, and launching Luke’s Diner pop-ups throughout the U.S.

To get your studio tour tickets, visit wbstudiotour.com.