Gigi Hadid's Dream Came True When She Was Surprised with Birthday Cake from Buddy Valastro

Gigi Hadid got a special surprise for her birthday on Thursday — a cake from the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro.

Hadid, who turned 25, showed off the sweet treat, a cake in the shape of an everything bagel with cream cheese, on her Instagram page Friday and revealed that she is a Cake Boss superfan.

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!” she wrote alongside several photos of her birthday celebrations.

“This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan,” Hadid said.

Valastro, who’s famed Carlo’s Bakery is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reposted a photo of the cake on his own page.

“Happy 25th Birthday @gigihadid,” he wrote. “Meant 'everything' 🥯 to us making your day extra sweet 🍰.” Hadid commented on his post, writing, “BUDDY. This is a dream come true. Biggest fan. Endless gratitude!!!”

On her birthday, Hadid shared a number of photos of flower arrangements sent from friends and family members, including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, her brother Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, as well as her father Mohamed.

She also shared an email from Maybelline New York, saying the company would be making a donation to Feeding America in honor of her birthday.

Hadid has been social distancing on her family farm in Pennsylvania with her mother Yolanda, sister Bella and friend Leah McCarthy during the pandemic.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” the model wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!"

