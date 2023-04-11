Gigi Hadid Says Taylor Swift Is an 'Exceptional Cook' and Reveals Her Two Favorite Dishes

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift share a passion for cooking: "I love her," Hadid added to InStyle

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on April 11, 2023 02:17 PM
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift is quite the chef!

In an interview with InStyle on Tuesday, Gigi Hadid said that her Grammy-winning pal makes some of her favorite dishes.

"Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her," she told the outlet. "She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love."

Swift — who recently split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating — shares a passion for bolognese with her other ex Tom Hiddleston. In 2017, the actor told GQ that he makes what has been described as "the most incredible bolognese you've ever had." (His secret is he browns it on the stove before braising it in the oven. He also uses bacon and butter.)

Hadid also opened up to InStyle about how she feels extra close with friends who cook for her.

"When you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that's when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you're both working towards manifesting those really special moments," Hadid added.

Swift previously spoke about how Ina Garten inspired her love of cooking.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary Barefoot Contessa in 2022, Garten appeared on Food Network Magazine's November cover. Inside the issue, Garten's celebrity pals, including Swift, shared their favorite Garten memories.

The Midnights songstress said that the cookbook author, who she called a "magnificent woman," changed her outlook on cooking completely.

"My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show," Swift said. "I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore."

The "All Too Well" singer went on to say that "watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing."

"She made cooking feel like self-care," Swift said. "Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I'll always be grateful to her for giving me that."

Swift is also a fan of chef Yotam Ottolenghi, telling PEOPLE in 2019 that she was "working [her] way through the Ottolenghi Simple cookbook."

"I recently made the chicken marbella," she said at the time.

Fans of Hadid know she too likes to cook. In 2020, she even won MasterChef Celebrity Showdown.

Competing against friend and fellow Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor, Hadid cooked her signature "Gigi Burger" with pickled jalapeños and crispy onions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Gigi Hadid is seen walking in soho on February 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Raymond Hall/GC

Her meaty main even wowed judge Gordon Ramsay. "Gigi, your burger is f—ing delicious," said Ramsay of the "adventurous" and "perfect" medium-cooked burger (which Hadid also paired with homemade chips).

Hadid was clearly proud of her kitchen win.

"I love cooking. I've loved cooking my whole life. I'm the biggest foodie ever. When I first signed my contract with my modeling management I said that the two things I want are a Vogue cover and to be on MasterChef," she said of the milestone.

