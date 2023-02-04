We Found an 'Adorable' Animal Pancake Pan Like the One Gigi Hadid Uses to Make Breakfast for Her Daughter Khai

And it’s 30 percent off at Amazon

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on February 4, 2023 01:00 AM

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

What does supermodel Gigi Hadid eat for breakfast? Sausage and pancakes, according to a recent interview about her daily routine with her two-year-old daughter, Khai.

"I have a very mom morning routine," she said, explaining that she follows her toddler's lead in the early hours. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," she continued, adding, "I eat whatever Khai's having [for breakfast]."

Hadid makes her daughter pancakes and sausages every day, and when Christmas was coming up, the toddler asked her mom what she would be asking Santa for. A new pancake pan was her answer, and Hadid bought, on behalf of Santa, a "cool pancake pan — each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."

If you're looking to add a little pizazz to your cookware lineup like Hadid, you may want to check out the Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan, which is currently 30 percent off at Amazon.

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan
Amazon

Buy It! Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan, $33.10 (orig. $47); amazon.com

The 10-inch pan features seven fun animal shapes, including a monkey, lion, hippo, alligator, elephant, rhino, and giraffe. It's made of durable cast aluminum with a non-stick surface for easy clean up, and it's compatible with both gas and electric stovetops.

This pancake pan has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it's high-quality and makes great pancakes. "[It's my] grandchildren's favorite pan," one shopper said, adding that it's, "easy to use, even for them." Another reviewer wrote, "It makes the cutest pancakes, earning it a glowing five stars," while one customer, who bought it as a gift, said, "This pan is adorable. Got lots of compliments and it was nice quality."

The Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan is an easy way to make a pancake breakfast even more appealing for little ones (and kids at heart). Keep scrolling for more cute animal molds for pancakes and waffles.

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan
Amazon

Buy It! Dayooh Mini Pancake Griddle with Animal Molds, $24.91 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan
Amazon

Buy It! Mumusuki Double Sided Animal Breakfast Pan, $35.44; amazon.com

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan
Amazon

Buy It! CucinaPro Animal Mini Waffle Maker, $34.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan
Amazon

Buy It! CucinaPro Puppy Friends Mini Pancake Pan, $19.99; amazon.com

