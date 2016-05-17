Gigi Hadid Chows Down on Her 'Favorite' Burger with Jimmy Fallon to Celebrate Her Birthday

Gigi Hadid made her first appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night, and in case you think supermodels don’t eat, the 21-year-old celebrated her recent birthday by chowing down on a burger with host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, 41, surprised Hadid with a meal from J.G. Melon — her favorite burger place in New York City. The young beauty said she discovered it after trying a new burger every week during her first year living in the city.

Taking a bite, the model went on to explain she lives by the motto of “Eat clean to stay fit — eat a burger to stay sane.” She also added that she keeps it simple without a lot of filler, proclaiming “I don’t do tomatoes.”

Hadid has demonstrated her love of burgers before, even winning MasterChef Celebrity Showdown with her “very special” creation that even Gordon Ramsay called “f—ing delicious.”

She also told Fallon she spent her 21st birthday in Vegas, where she celebrated another win: $400 on a $15 blackjack table (Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik taught her how to play the night before her trip).

