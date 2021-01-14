Gigi Hadid Shows Off the Incredible Cake Buddy Valastro's Team Made for Zayn Malik's Birthday

Hadid, who is a huge Cake Boss fan, commissioned Valastro and his team to create a Bradford City Football Club-themed birthday cake for Malik. The finished masterpiece resembled the team's brown and yellow striped jersey on a soccer field. t was complete with a scorecard that read "Happy 28th Birthday Z! Love, G."

The pair celebrated Malik's birthday with a small, arcade-themed get-together, as seen on the supermodel's Instagram story Tuesday. She shared several snaps of the party decor, which included classic arcade game machines, candy baskets, a colorful bouquet by Popup Florist and plenty of balloons.

When it was Hadid's own birthday in April, Valastro also created a custom cake for her in the shape of an everything bagel.

"The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" she wrote at the time.

On Wednesday, the new mom, 25, wished her boyfriend and the father of their 3-month-old daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, thanking him for making her a mom "to the best girl ever."

"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day," Hadid wrote in the caption.

Hadid's post also includes a sweet cartoon illustration of a smiling Malik holding his daughter.

The new parents both announced her arrival on social media in September, writing heartfelt posts about their first child. So far, they've kept her name private.