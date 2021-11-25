Our Favorite Cooking Tools and Edible Gifts for the Foodie on Your List

Hop on the year's biggest healthy cooking trend with this supersize air fryer, which allows calorie-conscious home chefs to cook everything from chicken tenders to homemade French fries with little to no added oil, unlike traditional methods. While it takes up a decent amount of space, its capacity is a gift when preparing meals for a group during the holidays. The purchase also comes with an expert's advice built in: restaurateur and Iron Chef star Donatella Arpaia is a brand ambassador and hosts monthly live cooking classes using the fryer from her home.

