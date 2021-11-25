Our Favorite Cooking Tools and Edible Gifts for the Foodie on Your List
Giadzy x Bloomingdale's Olio & Aceto Set
Giada De Laurentiis partnered with Bloomingdale's to bring her favorite gourmet Italian ingredients to stores. This set of extra virgin olive oil, bright, lemony olive oil, and a syrupy balsamic would be a welcome addition to any kitchen. Best of all, it comes in a beautiful box so no wrapping required!
Buy it! $90; bloomingdales.com
Bayou Gotham Hot Sauce
Friends and family will definitely get a kick out of this award-winning hot sauce line that combines the flavors of its founders' two hometowns: New York City and New Orleans.
Buy it! Bayou Collection 4-pack, $32; bayougotham.com
Philips Premium XXL Airfryer
Hop on the year's biggest healthy cooking trend with this supersize air fryer, which allows calorie-conscious home chefs to cook everything from chicken tenders to homemade French fries with little to no added oil, unlike traditional methods. While it takes up a decent amount of space, its capacity is a gift when preparing meals for a group during the holidays. The purchase also comes with an expert's advice built in: restaurateur and Iron Chef star Donatella Arpaia is a brand ambassador and hosts monthly live cooking classes using the fryer from her home.
Buy it! $250; amazon.com
Seven Grams Caffé Cookie Gift Box
Fair warning: The receiver of these dark chocolate chip cookies might actually be mad at you for gifting them because they're just that addicting. Advise them to warm the cookies in the oven for a few minutes before eating and they'll really never forgive you.
Buy it! $41 for 6 cookies; sevengramscaffe.com
Field Notes for Food Adventure by Brad Leone
The Bon Appétit star's new cookbook — created on picturesque trips all along the Northeast, which resulted in unique recipes like Seaweed and Miso Cured Fish — is just what the doctor ordered after nearly two years of staying inside.
Buy it! $30; amazon.com
Milk Bar's Holiday Lab Drops
The cult-favorite bakery — and brainchild of chef Christina Tosi — has launched its "Holiday Lab," a special seasonal project that produces limited edition "drops" of delectable holiday treats, perfect for the sweet tooth in your life (or yourself!). So far, they've released Thanksgiving croissants (with all the fixings of the holiday dinner wrapped in) and a Cinnaswirl pie with a whole cereal crust.
Sign up for drop alerts on milkbarstore.com. (The next one is Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST)
Harry Potter x Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
There's no gift quite as magical as a piece from the Harry Potter collection from Le Creuset, available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. This cherry-red Dutch Oven is topped with a brass lightning-bolt knob inspired by Harry's scar, and is embossed with the young wizard's recognizable unkept hair and round eyeglasses.
Buy it! $400; williams-sonoma.com