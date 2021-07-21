Giannis Antetokounmpo Orders 50 Chick-Fil-A Minis to Celebrate Scoring 50 Points in NBA Finals

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship victory in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo was swarmed by adoring fans in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a historic win during the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals.

The two-time league MVP, 26, took a victory lap on Wednesday to Chick-fil-A, where he ordered 50 Chick-n-Minis to celebrate scoring 50 points in the Bucks' first championship win in 50 years. "This is a free promo right here, but it is what it is," Antetokounmpo said on Instagram Live, as he pulled up to the drive-thru.

He recorded from the passenger seat, as he held his Finals MVP trophy from Tuesday's game in his lap, with the team's championship trophy on the floorboard between his legs. "I'm here with my babies," Antetokounmpo joked, pointing the camera at the trophies.

"I've got to return the trophy to the team, I stole it," he explained, while still riding high on the Bucks' Tuesday night triumph over the Phoenix Suns. "I stole the trophy from the organization. They're looking for the trophy."

Antetokounmpo kept recording as he ordered "50 exactly, not 51, not 49" Chick-n-Minis, shortly before his car was swarmed by adoring fans and news cameras. He even let one lucky sports enthusiast touch his trophy, before leading the crowd in chanting "Bucks in 6," an unofficial rallying cry for the team's journey to winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The "Greek Freak" and his 50 points were crucial in Tuesday's win against the Suns. With a final score of 105-98, it was not only Antetokounmpo's first championship win, but also the Bucks' second NBA championship victory in franchise history, after they defeated the Baltimore Bullets in 1971.

"It means a lot," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want to thank my teammates, they played hard. I trusted this team. I wanted to do it with these guys. I'm happy we were able to get it done. ... We're going to do it again."

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates with his family after defeating the Phoenix Suns Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty