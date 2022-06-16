Giada De Laurentiis Wishes Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Shane Farley, 'the 'Man Who Calms' Her Nerves

Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley have been dating for over six years

Giada De Laurentiis shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, Shane Farley, for his 50th birthday.

"Happy Bday to the man who calms my nervous system, 🤪 😘" De Laurentiis, 51, wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging his name next to a red heart.

The pair, who have been dating for over six years, celebrated with a feast to remember. In the photo, Farley is all smiles as he sits in front of a large platter of birthday desserts. From chocolate cake to three scoops of ice cream and a tart topped with birthday candles, it's no wonder he looks elated.

giada DeLaurentiis Credit: giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

Most recently, the couple supported De Laurentiis' 14-year-old daughter, Jade, at her middle school graduation. The TV chef posted a series of Instagram photos commemorating the big milestone, including a picture of Jade and Farley smiling together at the outdoor ceremony.

"I can't believe how fast time flies! Soo proud of u Jadey! ♥️ On to the next exciting chapter- 9th grade!! #mommymoments," De Laurentiis wrote in the caption.

Todd Thompson, Jade's dad, who De Laurentiis split from in 2014, also posed in the snapshots with De Laurentiis and the incoming high school freshman.

Aside from the graduation, De Laurentiis and Farley have been getting up to some hilarious shenanigans recently.

giada DeLaurentiis Credit: giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

In the video, De Laurentiis mixed up the drink, which mixes balsamic vinegar and sparkling water, and gave a raving review. "It's really good! And I didn't even use a flavored sparkling water," she said.

When it was time for Farley to do a taste test, he didn't look thrilled. De Laurentiis, who said the "healthy Coke" was "delicious" and "syrupy," obviously couldn't sway her partner's opinion.

He took a few sips, got really silent and looked up wide-eyed at De Laurentiis, clearly not enjoying the beverage. After some laughs from De Laurentiis, Farley voiced his review. "I don't know about this," he said. "I don't know because maybe I just was watching her make it, and it just seemed crazy to me, so that might be throwing me. But I don't know."