Giada De Laurentiis Shares a Rare Throwback Photo from Her Life as a New Mom

Giada De Laurentiis is remembering some simpler times.

The Food Network star shared a sweet throwback photo from her life as a new mom with daughter Jade, now 10. The picture shows De Laurentiis rocking her natural curls and wearing a navy tracksuit while feeding her daughter a bottle.

“#tbt hard to believe she was ever this small 💕,” she wrote on Instagram with the hashtags #mommymoments and #mygirl.

Jade, De Laurentiis’s daughter from her previous marriage to ex Todd Thompson, has not only grown up to look a lot like her mom, but she’s also taken after her in the kitchen as well.

“I bought Jade a little purple ceramic knife and she just loves it,” De Laurentiis told PEOPLE in March. “She’s like ‘What can I chop? What can I cut?’ It makes her excited about what she’s going to make, and then she’s more apt to actually try new things and eat her dinner.”

The fifth-grader has also formed a special bond with the chef’s boyfriend Shane Farley, a TV producer. “Jade has got two amazing parents, so I can be a part of her life without any pressure,” Farley told PEOPLE. “I really enjoy hanging out with her.”

“She’s just a great child,” he continued. “She’s smart, she’s funny, she’s adorable.”

De Laurentiis has called single parenting “tricky,” so she’s learned when to ask for help.

“What’s helped me be successful is being okay with knowing I can’t do it all. I have a wonderful team of people around me that help me every day. Getting along with my ex-husband really helps as well,” she said of Thompson, whom she split from in 2014. “We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade.”