Giada De Laurentiis Spends Thanksgiving with Daughter Jade and Boyfriend Shane Farley

Giada De Laurentiis has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Food Network star spent her Thanksgiving with family in Palm Springs, including daughter Jade, 11, and boyfriend, Shane Farley, and shared their bountiful meal to her Instagram story on Thursday.

De Laurentiis naturally whipped up some stunning dishes, including a stuffed turkey breast, bacon and wild rice stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes (with Farley on seasoning duty), and a cherry-cranberry crumble for dessert.

The celebrity chef’s siblings, actor Igor De Laurentiis and film makeup artist Eloisa De Laurentiis, were also present for the holiday.

Farley and De Laurentiis, 49, met in 2013 when Farley was hired to produce a talk show with De Laurentiis and her close friend Bobby Flay. The project never panned out, but a romance flourished after the chef had a chance to “rest and reset,” as she puts it, following her split from ex Todd Thompson. They have been dating for over four years now.

Thompson, who is currently dating artist Heather Lacombe, did not appear to be in attendance at De Laurentiis’ Thanksgiving, but the exes have stayed close since their separation and recently shared a happy moment together for Jade’s school graduation.

“Getting along with my ex-husband really helps [keep Jade stable],” De Laurentiis told PEOPLE in 2017. “We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade.”

Since getting together with Farley, the culinary star has been open about how smitten she is. “I smile a lot more,” she told PEOPLE in 2018.

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she said. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

“Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met,” added Farley, 46. “She’s warm and absolutely beautiful—what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well.”