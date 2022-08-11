Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers

"It’s a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the Food Network star and creator of lifestyle site Giadzy

By People Staff
Published on August 11, 2022 12:59 PM
Giada De Laurentiise - Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
Photo: Victor Protasio

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."

Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

2 medium-size (8 to 9 oz.) red bell peppers, cut into ½-in. strips
1 medium-size (8 oz.) yellow onion, cut crosswise into ½-in. slices
1 pt. multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. dried oregano
¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
5 sweet Italian sausage links (about 1 lb.)
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 450° with 1 rack in center position and 1 rack about 6 inches from heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Toss together bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, oil, salt, oregano and crushed red pepper in a large bowl. Arrange in an even layer on baking sheet. Nestle sausages in vegetable mixture.

3. Bake on center rack in preheated oven until vegetables are tender, sausages are golden and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of sausage links registers 160°, about 20 minutes.

4. Transfer baking sheet to oven rack 6 inches from heat source, and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until everything appears extra-crisp and golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with basil, and serve immediately

Quick tip! "If a recipe doesn't specify what type of onion to use, yellow is always a safe bet," says De Laurentiis. "They have a great balanced flavor that's sharp when raw but develops a deeply sweet caramelized flavor when cooked."

Serves: 5
Active time: 5 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

