Giada de Laurentiis Shares Video of Her Daughter Leading School Production of Matilda Musical

"Opening night," Giada de Laurentiis wrote on the video of her daughter, Jade, performing as Matilda

Giada De Laurentiis is one proud mom!

The Food Network star shared video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night of her 13-year-old daughter Jade as she performed in the title role of her school production of Matilda the Musical.

"Opening night," De Laurentiis wrote on the video, which showed Jade singing Matilda's big Act I solo number, "Naughty."

Jade — whom De Laurentiis shares with ex Todd Thompson — appeared to be having the time of her life in the number, nailing all of Matilda's quirky mannerisms and her signature British accent.

The talented teen also hit all the notes in composer and lyricist Tim Minchin's award-winning score, and was costumed to look just like the precocious schoolgirl at the center of Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel of which the musical is based upon.

Earlier this month, in celebration of International Women's Day, De Laurentiis did some singing herself — in this case, singing the praises of Jade, posting a photo of the two as they posed together while dining outside a New York City restaurant.

"So proud of the woman you are becoming! 💪🏼," De Laurentiis wrote of her daughter in the pic's caption.

The two share a close relationship, often creating recipes in the kitchen and dancing on TikTok.

Over the holidays, they spent a lot of time together — though some of that was socially distanced, as Jade contracted COVID-19. "Jade had COVID and I was trying to avoid COVID," De Laurentiis said on Today in early January. "All is okay now. We're all set. We're all better now."

Giada De Laruentiis Credit: Giada De Laruentiis/Instagram

Jade also appears on De Laurentiis's new cooking show, Simply Giada. The series is based on De Laurentiis's latest cookbook — Eat Better, Feel Better — providing healthier alternatives to classic recipes.

"It's about eating better and not skimping on flavor," she said on Today in January.

Shot in Brooklyn, the celebrity chef said in the show's trailer that the setting helped inspire her.

"I love New York and Brooklyn. I love the parks, the markets, the energy, the vibe, the everything. But mostly, I love coming here because it inspires me to cook and live life to the fullest," she said. "It's so beautiful."