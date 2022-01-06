Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade Had COVID-19 Over the Holidays: 'All Is Okay Now'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis revealed on Thursday that her 13-year-old daughter Jade is "all better now" after contracting COVID-19

Giada De Laurentiis's daughter Jade got an unpleasant present this Christmas.

The Food Network star, 51, revealed on Thursday's episode of Today that her 13-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 over the holidays.

"All is okay now," said De Laurentiis, who shares Jade with ex Todd Thompson. "We're all set. We're all better now."

Late in December, De Laurentiis shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and Jade sitting masked and socially distanced from one another on the couch.

"Holiday break with Jade and COVID," De Laurentiis wrote. "Waiting for test results."

She told Today that when she snapped that picture, "Jade had COVID and I was trying to avoid COVID."

"At this point, I feel like I should have just let it go," she joked.

Giada De Laurentiis and jade Credit: Giada De Laurentiis / instagram

De Laurentiis and Jade share a close relationship, often creating recipes in the kitchen and dancing on TikTok.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, the two were side-by-side for the holidays, putting up the Christmas tree together. De Laurentiis even made Jade some "Christmas popcorn" (put together from her Simply 7 brand butter popcorn with crushed candy canes, a drizzle of dark chocolate and festive sprinkles).

Jade will be appearing on De Laurentiis's new cooking show, Simply Giada — which premieres Sunday (11:30 a.m.) on the Food Network.

The series, which De Laurentiis was promoting on Today, is based on De Laurentiis's latest cookbook — Eat Better, Feel Better — providing healthier alternatives to classic recipes.

"It's about eating better and not skimping on flavor," she said on the NBC morning show.

Shot in Brooklyn, the celebrity chef added in the show's trailer that the setting helped inspire her.

"I love New York and Brooklyn. I love the parks, the markets, the energy, the vibe, the everything. But mostly, I love coming here because it inspires me to cook and live life to the fullest," she said. "It's so beautiful."