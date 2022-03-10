Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Giada De Laurentiis Celebrates Daughter Jade in Sweet Post: 'Proud of the Woman You're Becoming'

Giada De Laurentiis is one proud parent!

The Food Network star, 51, celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo to her Instagram account of herself posing alongside 13-year-old daughter Jade as the two dined outside a New York City restaurant.

In the caption of her post, De Laurentiis honored Jade, whom she shares Jade with ex Todd Thompson.

"So proud of the woman you are becoming! 💪🏼," De Laurentiis wrote of her daughter.

Her message was met with support from her friends and followers, including Ricki Lake and fellow Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli who wrote, "TWO BEAUTIES🔥🔥🔥."

giada de laurentiis Credit: giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

De Laurentiis and Jade share a close relationship, often creating recipes in the kitchen and dancing on TikTok.

Over the holidays, the two spent a lot of time together — though some of that was socially distanced, as Jade contracted COVID-19.

"Jade had COVID and I was trying to avoid COVID," De Laurentiis said on Today in early January. "All is okay now. We're all set. We're all better now."

Prior to contracting COVID-19, the two were side-by-side for the holidays, putting up the Christmas tree together. De Laurentiis even made Jade some "Christmas popcorn" (put together from her Simply 7 brand butter popcorn with crushed candy canes, a drizzle of dark chocolate and festive sprinkles).

Giada DeLaurentiis Credit: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Jade also appears on De Laurentiis's new cooking show, Simply Giada. The series is based on De Laurentiis's latest cookbook — Eat Better, Feel Better — providing healthier alternatives to classic recipes.

"It's about eating better and not skimping on flavor," she said on Today in January.

Shot in Brooklyn, the celebrity chef said in the show's trailer that the setting helped inspire her.

"I love New York and Brooklyn. I love the parks, the markets, the energy, the vibe, the everything. But mostly, I love coming here because it inspires me to cook and live life to the fullest," she said. "It's so beautiful."