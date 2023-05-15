Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo

The celebrity chef shares her 15-year-old daughter with ex-husband Todd Thompson

By
Published on May 15, 2023 03:29 PM
Giada DeLaurentiis
Photo: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis is feeling grateful this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Food Network star marked the special day by sharing a photo of herself and daughter Jade, 15.

"Buona festa della mamma to all the mammas out there," she captioned the post in Italian.

The Italian-born chef also re-shared an Instagram Story, featuring a sweet message from Jade.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom. I love you more than anything," the 15-year-old wrote.

She paired the sweet message with some throwback photos, including one showing then-toddler Jade helping her mom cook. A more recent snap featured the pair swimming in the ocean and smiling at the camera.

Last week, De Laurentiis posted several pictures from an Italian vacation. The Giadzy founder is in Europe to celebrate the christening of Oceania's latest ship, Vista of which she is the godmother, per a release from the brand.

In Instagram posts, the Simply Giada star gallivanted across the country, visiting cities like Abruzzo and Rome. She also stopped by the neighboring country Malta.

Of course, the celebrity chef dined accordingly and indulged in classic Italian dishes with the help of her long-time boyfriend Shane Farley, her aunt, Raffaella De Laurentiis (aka Aunt Raffy) and other friends and family members.

De Laurentiis couldn't stay away from the kitchen too long and took time on her trip to cook with the chefs on the cruise. "Had the best time back where my heart belongs: in the kitchen w/ the Oceania Culinary Team 💙 I think I'm hired?!" she wrote in an Instagram post along with images of a group of chefs wearing matching white jackets and hats.

Giada De Laruentiis
Giada De Laruentiis/Instagram

Last year for Mother's Day, Jade took over the cooking duties for her mom — she prepared Annie's boxed macaroni and cheese in an Instagram video. "People always ask if I can cook and the answer is yes," Jade said in the clip.

De Laurentiis had a few jokes to say when she was finally presented with the cheesy dish. "Wait, I thought this was Mother's Day. You're supposed to make something that I love to eat, not something that you love to eat." But after taking a big bite, she had a change of heart and said, "Actually, it's pretty good."

giada de laurentiis with pasta
Giada de Laurentiis/instagram

Last year, Jade graduated from middle school. In October, De Laurentiis spoke with PEOPLE about how her daughter was adjusting to her new high school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"She doesn't have a uniform anymore," the Giada at Home host star said. "She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has."

Earlier this year, De Laurentiis announced her departure from the Food Network after 21 years as a host and chef personality at the network. Reruns of De Laurentiis' shows, including Giada at Home and Giada Entertains, will still be shown on Food Network and discovery+.

This announcement also came with the news that she signed a multi-year deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios. She will not only star in new Amazon Studios projects, but also serve as an executive producer.

