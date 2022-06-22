Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation

Giada De Laurentiis shared pictures of her family’s trip to Italy, including pictures of expansive food spreads and water activities with her daughter Jade

Giada De Laurentiis is exploring Italy the romantic way!

The Simply Giada star, 51, is currently traveling through Puglia, Italy, with boyfriend Shane Farley, 50, daughter Jade, 14, and other family members. De Laurentiis has been keeping fans updated on her crew's adventures with frequent social media posts of their expansive food spreads and fun water activities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Farley posted an Instagram photo of the pair, who have been dating for over six years. In the sweet snapshot, the two are posing together on a boat. The TV producer did not include a caption with his Instagram post, but he did tag the location as Castro, la Perla del Salento.

It seems like the group enjoyed plenty of boating and water activities. In a video shared on the Italian chef's Instagram Story, she showed off that she is a woman of many talents. The clip features the star driving a boat with a big grin on her face as she waves to the camera.

Giada in Italy Credit: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another photo shared on her Instagram Story, the Food Network star is swimming and waving at the camera with Jade and the star's sister, Eloisa De Laurentiis, and their aunt, Raffaella De Laurentiis (aka Aunt Raffy).

Giada in Italy Credit: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Of course, the foodie has been eating well on her trip. In one image on her Instagram Story, De Laurentiis wrote, "Lunch on the boat," alongside an image of sandwich supplies like bread, ham, lettuce, tomato salad with basil, olives and mozzarella. She also posted an Instagram Story, featuring a pasta dish with the caption, "Dinner crisis averted" and "Orecchiette 10/10."

Giada in Italy Credit: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

On her feed, the celebrity chef posted a smiley solo shot leaning against the railing of the boat and wrote, "Puglia sunset." Farley clearly passed the Instagram boyfriend test — he snapped the picture as De Laurentiis gave him photo credit in the caption.

Some of De Laurentiis' fellow Food Network friends commented on the sunset post, including Katie Lee Biegel, who wrote, "You are radiant!"

Last week, the De Laurentiis shared a sweet message in a post celebrating Farley's 50th birthday. "Happy Bday to the man who calms my nervous system, 🤪 😘" De Laurentiis wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging his name next to a red heart. In the photo, Farley is all smiles as he sits in front of a large platter of birthday desserts.

But that's not all they've celebrated this month. The Food Network star posted an adorable tribute of Jade's middle school graduation last week.