Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and her ex-husband, fashion designer Todd Thompson, happily reunited to celebrate the graduation of their 11-year-old daughter, Jade Marie, on Wednesday with lunch at the Malibu celebrity hotspot Nobu.

“Happy graduation Jadey!! #mommymoments #soproud” De Laurentiis, 48, said in a caption of an Instagram photo of herself, Jade and Thompson.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the celebrity chef encouraged her daughter as she placed some wagyu beef on a hot stone to cook at the table.

“Nice job, Jadey-wadey,” she said. “Grilling by the ocean at Nobu.”

De Laurentiis and Thompson divorced in 2015, but have stayed close as they raise Jade.

“We live a stone’s throw away from each other, like five minutes, which has really helped keep Jade stable and just keep her environment as similar as possible at both places,” she told PEOPLE back in 2017. “Getting along with my ex-husband really helps as well. We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade.”

Last year, the three of them celebrated Jade’s tenth birthday with a fun meal at Benihana.

“Bday girl!! @benihana” De Laurentiis said underneath an Instagram photo of the family wearing the Hibachi restaurant’s signature red paper chef hats.

Jade is not only De Laurentiis’ mini-me, but enjoys helping her mom out in the kitchen.

“I got lucky because Jade loves to be in the kitchen and she enjoys just being around all of the action,” De Laurentiis told PEOPLE last year. “She’s really getting into it. I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I’ll take it for as long as it lasts.”

“I bought Jade a little purple ceramic knife and she just loves it. She’s like ‘What can I chop? What can I cut?’ It makes her excited about what she’s going to make, and then she’s more apt to actually try new things and eat her dinner,” she added.

Jade has even appeared on her mom’s Food Network show, Giada Entertains, and the mother-daughter duo stepped out together for the Daytime Emmys red carpet just last month.