Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Homemade Birthday Meal From Boyfriend Shane Farley: 'Best Bday Gift'

Giada De Laurentiis' birthday gift from boyfriend Shane Farley was truly a labor of love.

In honor of the Food Network star's 52nd birthday, Farley took over the kitchen to cook her a special meal, sharing the process in a video via De Laurentiis' Instagram.

"I've got a few dishes, they're mostly her dishes, but I've perfected them, I think," Farley explained at the beginning of the video. But the Giadzy founder had a different cuisine in mind for her celebratory meal. Veering from her Italian go-to, she chose Indian food.

Fortunately, the pair has a network of talented chefs in their social circle, so Farley reached out to one of his friends for help. She "broke down" a recipe for him, but there was a catch: it consisted of a ton of ingredients. "I am a six or seven ingredients tops boyfriend," Farley joked and trudged forward in what he thought was an intricate recipe.

The clip followed the eager boyfriend as he grocery shopped, marinated the chicken and prepared sides and sauces for what he ultimately revealed to be a chicken biryani recipe. "This is game time, now it's on," he confidently said.

After multiple days of prep, Farley finished up the final steps of the meal. And fortunately, his hard work was well received by the birthday girl. To his excitement, De Laurentiis went for a second serving. "The man has been working on this dish for four days, and it is divine," she said.

Giada De Laurentiis/Instagram

"Best bday gift ever @shanefarley ! Can u make this for me every week??" De Laurentiis captioned her Instagram post with the clip.

Followers and friends shared their birthday wishes with De Laurentiis, along with their support of Farley's gift. Fellow Food Network chef Katie Lee Biegel commented, "Haha I love this! Go Shane!!"

The couple has been together for six years and recently celebrated Farley's 50th birthday together in June.

Earlier this month, the star shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself chatting on the phone with her daughter Jade, all while on a trip to New York City with Farley.

"Jade's at camp, so anytime she gets the chance to call, I pick it up," she said as she gestured to her phone and put it to her ear and in the caption, she hinted at how much time she's been spending on mother-daughter calls instead of paying attention to Farley.

"Shane's really enjoying our trip, @shanefarley," she joked.