Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Hawaiian Vacation with Daughter Jade and Boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis's family trip to Hawaii has included hang gliding in Maui and snorkeling
Welcome to the Aloha State, Giada De Laurentiis!
The Food Network star, 50, is giving fans a glimpse into her family vacation to Hawaii with her 13-year-old daughter Jade and boyfriend Shane Farley
While spending time in Maui over the weekend, De Laurentiis and her loved ones enjoyed an action-packed schedule. "Motorized hang gliding over Maui!" she captioned one photo, which showed her hang gliding high in the air above the water.
"Jade did it too...my little dare devil!" she wrote alongside another snapshot from the adventure.
On Sunday, the Giada at Home star also documented some more outdoors fun, sharing a pair of sweet snaps with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Todd Thompson.
"Snorkeling w/ my girl 🤿" she captioned one smiling shot of the pair in the water, giving her boyfriend a shout out for capturing the moment on camera.
Another shot showed the mother-daughter duo cozying up while sitting on a boat. "Sailing around Maui," she fittingly captioned the image.
Over on his own Instagram page, Farley, a TV producer, shared a shot of himself and De Laurentiis smiling while enjoying the sunset.
In the photo, the cookbook author wore a romantic pink dress and a casual hat while Farley opted for a white top and a pair of light blue shorts.
De Laurentiis previously opened up about how she's gotten closer to her longtime love during the pandemic.
"We've been spending every second of every day together, and well, that's never happened for me because I've always been traveling and working," she told PEOPLE in October. "I think it's made us stronger. Truly. I think that's what happens sometimes in these things. You either become stronger or you start to say like, 'Ah, I can't do this.' So it's been fun."
The cookbook author has also appreciated all of the extra time she's gotten to spend with her daughter.
"I got to learn so much about her. I thought I knew a lot about my daughter and who she is, but I felt like I learned a lot more about who she was and what was going on in her world," she said. "It was a bonding experience and a time that, although it was nerve-wracking for a lot of us, was actually a gift in disguise."