Giada De Laurentiis Shows Her 'East Coast Adventures' with Boyfriend Shane Farley and Daughter Jade

The Food Network star's time in New York City included seeing Funny Girl on Broadway and a visit to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

By
Published on January 4, 2023 03:08 PM
Giada DeLaurentiis
Photo: giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

Giada De Laurentiis took a bite out of the Big Apple.

The celebrity chef, 52, shared pictures from her recent trip to New York City with longtime boyfriend Shane Farley, 50, and her daughter Jade, 14. The Food Network star's Instagram posts show the trio gallivanting around N.Y.C. as well enjoying some rural East Coast activities.

The collection of images shows the mother-daughter duo frequenting restaurants and taking in the view of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. In one shot, followers can see De Laurentiis and Farley holding hands and walking down a cobblestone street.

"East Coast adventures from last week 🫶" the Simply Giada star wrote in the caption of her post shared on Tuesday.

Giada DeLaurentiis
giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

The Giadzy founder took some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city, too. In one picture, De Laurentiis is grinning from ear to ear next to sheep. The star also spent some time by the water and shared a picture of a rowboat.

The Giada at Home host and her daughter couldn't leave New York without stopping by Broadway's Funny Girl, which stars actress Lea Michele.

"Funny Girl with my girl 🥰" she wrote on a photo of Jade sitting nearly front-row for the show and holding up the show's program.

It's no surprise that the pair saw the musical as Jade — whom De Laurentiis shares with ex Todd Thompson — has a passion for theater. In March, the budding actress performed the title role of her middle school's production of Matilda the Musical and attended a theater camp in the summer.

Plus, Jade's new high school follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum and she is loving it, according to De Laurentiis.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis told PEOPLE in October. "She's really enjoying herself."

Giada DeLaurentiis
giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

Despite her talent for the stage, De Laurentiis won't let her daughter pursue acting professionally quite yet.

"That girl has been bugging me to allow her to do auditions for off-Broadway shows for years and I'm like, 'No,'" De Laurentiis told PEOPLE in April about her only child. "'You're not moving to New York. You're not doing this. You have to be a child. It's important to be a child. It only happens once in your life."

"So, we are encouraging it. We're just not taking that giant leap yet," she continued. "I'm a little scared. She's still a cub."

