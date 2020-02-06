Giada De Laurentiis Reveals the Valentine's Day Plans She Hopes Boyfriend Shane Farley Pulls Off

Image zoom Giada De Laurentiis

Valentine’s Day is just over a week away, and Giada De Laurentiis is already excited to spend the special day with her loved ones.

“I love cheesy holidays like this and I love the idea of getting into the spirit of it,” De Laurentiis, 49, recently gushed to PEOPLE. “The cheesier the better. It’s lighthearted and fun, and it can be very whimsical as well, so I have fun with it.”

Actual Valentine’s Day is reserved for her all-time love, daughter Jade, 11. They mother-daughter duo plan on celebrating with Jade’s favorite celebration meal: breakfast for dinner. “I try to do it more on special occasions otherwise she’d want it every single night,” De Laurentiis laughed.

The Food Network star, who recently partnered up with Nutella in honor of World Nutella Day on Feb. 4, plans on making pancakes (Jade’s favorite) with the chocolate-hazelnut spread. “Nutella and Valentine’s day sort of fall hand in hand,” said the chef.

For an easy V-day appetizer, she also recommends making a simple dessert pizza bianca topped with Nutella and hazelnuts.

De Laurentiis and her boyfriend of over four years, Shane Farley, will be celebrating the day before on Feb. 13. She hopes Farley, 47, will surprise her by cooking her dinner. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I’ve dropped a lot of hints,” said De Laurentiis. “I don’t care about the quality of the actual dinner. He doesn’t cook for me often, but I think that is the most romantic thing that he’s ever done.”

Farley and De Laurentiis met in 2013 when Farley was hired to produce a talk show with De Laurentiis and her close friend Bobby Flay. The project never panned out, but a romance flourished after the chef had a chance to “rest and reset,” as she puts it, following her split from ex and Jade’s dad, Todd Thompson.

Since getting together with Farley, the culinary star has been open about how smitten she is. “I smile a lot more,” she told PEOPLE in 2018.