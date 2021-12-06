It's "beginning to look a lot like Christmas" in Giada De Laurentiis' house

Giada De Laurentiis Gets Her New Home Ready for Christmas with Help from Daughter Jade

Giada De Laurentiis is decking the halls with a very special helper by her side.

The Food Network star, 51, shared a photo on Sunday of her and her 13-year-old daughter, Jade Thompson, as the two admired their Christmas tree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Beginning to look a lot like Christmas," De Laurentiis captioned the photo, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

She hashtagged the post, "mommy moments."

De Laurentiis' tree featured white lights, minimal branches, and oversized colorful ornaments in an array of gem tones. A charcoal grey tree skirt added a bit of bling to the tree's base.

Alongside the mother-daughter duo in the pic were a trio of the family's animals, cat Bella and dogs Bruno and Ollie.

Giada talks holiday cooking pegged to pop up shop with Bloomingdales Giada De Laurentiis in her new kitchen | Credit: Bloomingdales

PEOPLE spoke with Giada De Laurentiis last month, where she revealed she would be hosting Christmas in her new California home after two years of renovations. She only moved into the home in October.

"The last couple of years, yes we've been in COVID, but also I've been sort of disoriented with half of my stuff in boxes, making it impossible to find things," De Laurentiis said. "And so finally, I feel unpacked and settled.

"I'm super thrilled to host everybody here," she added.

That doesn't mean her home is complete, especially when it comes to décor.

"For the most part, I'm just decorating, but I'm waiting for a few final pieces," De Laurentiis said. "Like everybody, stuff is on container ships in the port somewhere and hasn't come off yet. But for the most part, I have a dining room table and dining room chairs, so I have the main pieces that I need to function for the holidays."

"I will tell my family that the biggest gift they can give me is to not ruin my kitchen," she joked. "Yes, I think I like that one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Italian-American chef already had everyone over for Thanksgiving, and came up with an ingenious way to ensure a stress-free holiday: assign other family members what to make for the meal.

"I tell people what to make in my family," explained De Laurtentiis. "I sort of know what their strengths are."

Even De Laurtentiis's boyfriend of six years, Shane Farley, was assigned a dish.

The strategy helps to "take some of the pressure off of me," De Laurentiis said, adding, "I also feel like it includes them more in Thanksgiving."