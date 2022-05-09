Giada De Laurentiis' Daughter Jade Prepared Her Mom Boxed Mac and Cheese for Mother's Day — Watch

Giada De Laurentiis got the day off from cooking for Mother's Day, so daughter Jade whipped up some boxed mac and cheese

Giada De Laurentiis' daughter Jade is stepping into her cooking shoes.

On Sunday, the Simply Giada star's 14-year-old daughter decided to treat her mom to a gourmet macaroni and cheese meal in honor of Mother's Day.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jade said, "As you guys know, my mom is a great chef and I eat the best food ever but today I am taking over and I'm making my favorite thing, Annie's Mac and Cheese."

"People always ask if I can cook and the answer is yes," she said, gesturing to the boxed macaroni and cheese. While Jade started to prepare the food, Giada, 51, crashed the shoot and struck a pose behind her daughter.

The teen's charisma makes her a natural star, which fans have seen before in clips of her acting and singing in school musicals, but the cooking demo was less than smooth, with cheese powder and noodles spilling on the counter.

The budding star recommended adding some ham and parmesan cheese "for extra flavor" before presenting the dish to her mother.

"Wait, I thought this was Mother's Day," the Food Network star laughed. "You're supposed to make something that I love to eat, not something that you love to eat." But after taking a big bite, the celebrity chef had a change of heart.

"Actually, it's pretty good," she admitted while going for another bite. "Why don't you grab another spoon and we will share together?"

Fans and friends commented their support of the mother-daughter duo. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond wrote, "Jade is a star!!! ⭐️ Happy Mother's Day, Giada!!"

In the caption of the clip, Giada wrote, "You bring new adventures everyday, even if it's thru boxed Mac n cheese 😜 love u Jadey! #mommymoments #mothersday"

In April, Giada told PEOPLE that although Jade "wanted a role" in her new Hallmark movie Always Amore, on which De Laurentiis served as an executive producer, she's not quite ready to let her daughter pursue acting.