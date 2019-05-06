Giada De Laurentiis and Her Daughter Jade Were Twinning on the Daytime Emmys Red Carpet

The Daytime Emmys were a family affair for Giada De Laurentiis.

The Food Network star brought her only child, 11-year old Jade Marie, out on the red carpet for an adorable mother-daughter moment in the spotlight before the award show on Sunday.

The Italian-American superstar was up for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Host for her show Giada Entertains on Food Network. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Culinary Program. Both awards were lost to Valerie Bertinelli for her series, Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Though the Emmys may have went to another Food Network show, De Laurentiis and her daughter still seemed to have a memorable night. Jade looked like De Laurentiis’s mini-me as they smiled and walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet.

De Laurentiis posted photos from the event to Instagram, captioning them, “Last night at the @daytimeemmys w/ my girl!” and sharing credits for her outfit, styling and makeup. She wore a chic, puffy-sleeved white jumper from Elisabetta Franchi with Gianvito Rossi shoes, Edie Parker clutch and Jacquie Aiche earrings, while her daughter was dressed to the nines in a black, white and pink knee-length dress. Both wore curls in their hair.

De Laurentiis shares Jade with her ex Todd Thompson, with whom she split from in 2014.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Not only do Jade and De Laurentiis look alike, but De Laurentiis recently dished that Jade also shares her love of cooking. “I bought Jade a little purple ceramic knife and she just loves it,” De Laurentiis told PEOPLE last March. “She’s like ‘What can I chop? What can I cut?’ It makes her excited about what she’s going to make, and then she’s more apt to actually try new things and eat her dinner.”