Giada De Laurentiis and Daughter Spend Holiday Break Distanced While 'Waiting for Test Results'

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and her 13-year-old daughter Jade kept their distance from one another on Wednesday

Giada De Laurentiis is having a socially distanced holiday break.

The Food Network star shared a photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday of her and her 13-year-old daughter Jade sitting masked and socially distanced from one another on the couch.

"Holiday break with Jade and COVID," De Laurentiis wrote of her only child, who she shares with ex Todd Thompson.

"Waiting for test results," she added, with a fingers crossed emoji.

It was a far different picture than what De Laurentiis typically shows on social media. The two, who share a close relationship, are usually side by side creating recipes in the kitchen, or dancing on TikTok.

It's also unclear if either, or both, had contracted COVID-19. PEOPLE reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

De Laurentiis had been extra busy leading up to Christmas, sharing holiday recipes to her social media sites and even making Jade some "Christmas popcorn" (put together from her Simply 7 brand butter popcorn with crushed candy canes, a drizzle of dark chocolate and festive sprinkles).

She and Jade spent time together decking the halls, too, putting up their Christmas tree which featured white lights, minimal branches, and oversized colorful ornaments in an array of gem tones. A charcoal grey tree skirt added a bit of bling to the tree's base.

PEOPLE spoke with De Laurentiis last month, where she revealed she would be hosting Christmas in her new California home after two years of renovations. She only moved into the home in October.

"The last couple of years, yes we've been in COVID, but also I've been sort of disoriented with half of my stuff in boxes, making it impossible to find things," De Laurentiis said. "And so finally, I feel unpacked and settled.

"I'm super thrilled to host everybody here," she added.

That doesn't mean her home is complete, especially when it comes to décor.

"For the most part, I'm just decorating, but I'm waiting for a few final pieces," De Laurentiis said. "Like everybody, stuff is on container ships in the port somewhere and hasn't come off yet. But for the most part, I have a dining room table and dining room chairs, so I have the main pieces that I need to function for the holidays."

"I will tell my family that the biggest gift they can give me is to not ruin my kitchen," she joked. "Yes, I think I like that one."

If it seems De Laurentiis is extra-protective of her kitchen, it's not just because she cooks there all day; it's also because she put a lot of effort into getting it right. Fans can watch it all go down on her new Discovery+ show, My Dream Kitchen, which follows as De Laurentiis called her "exciting (and sometimes crazy and stressful)" journey of designing and building her favorite room in her house.

She's already gotten plenty of use out of the space, having everyone over for Thanksgiving. And she came up with an ingenious way to ensure a stress-free holiday: assign other family members what to make for the meal.

"I tell people what to make in my family," De Laurtentiis told PEOPLE. "I sort of know what their strengths are."

Even De Laurtentiis's boyfriend of six years, Shane Farley, was assigned a dish. The strategy helps to "take some of the pressure off of me," De Laurentiis said, adding, "I also feel like it includes them more."

"When you bring something that you're proud of and make, it empowers everybody," she continued. "Otherwise, I just feel like I outshine everybody if I don't give them something to do. Because that way they feel like they're really part of the meal."