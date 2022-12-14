Giada De Laurentiis Shows Off the 'Scrawny, Charlie Brown' Christmas Tree She Got by Mistake

Giada De Laurentiis is proud of her Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, the Food Network star shared a sweet story behind how she grew to appreciate her small artificial evergreen, which she bought last year.

"The funny story about my Christmas tree is that last year was my first Christmas in this house and … I was looking for more of a modern tree, and I got delivered this little, scrawny Charlie Brown tree," she said in an Instagram Story video. "And so I didn't want to return it because I thought I should just keep it — poor tree does not need to get returned."

After a little sprucing with mostly blue and gold ornaments and ribbons, De Laurentiis fell in love with the festive fir.

"I then decided to put all of these balls on it, and I ended up with the same tree again this year because it is just so charming and beautiful and unique — so there you have it," she said.

Last year, the celebrity chef captured a sweet moment with her daughter Jade as they trimmed the tree together.

"Beginning to look a lot like Christmas," De Laurentiis captioned an Instagram photo, adding a Christmas tree emoji. She hashtagged the post, "mommy moments."

De Laurentiis' tree featured white lights, minimal branches and oversized, colorful ornaments in an array of gem tones. A charcoal grey tree skirt added a bit of bling to the tree's base.

Alongside the mother-daughter duo in the pic were the family's animals, cat Bella and dogs Bruno and Ollie.

PEOPLE spoke with De Laurentiis in October about her 14-year-old's transition from middle school to high school.

She said the brand-new school follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis said of Jade's fresh environment. "She's really enjoying herself."

According to her mom, Jade, De Laurentiis's only child with ex Todd Thomoson, has also appreciated a batch of independence since changing schools. "She doesn't have a uniform anymore," the Giada at Home host said. "She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has."