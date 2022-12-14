Giada De Laurentiis Shows Off the 'Scrawny, Charlie Brown' Christmas Tree She Got by Mistake

"It is just so charming and beautiful and unique," Giada De Laurentiis said of her artificial tree

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 03:00 PM
Giada DeLaurentiis
Photo: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis is proud of her Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, the Food Network star shared a sweet story behind how she grew to appreciate her small artificial evergreen, which she bought last year.

"The funny story about my Christmas tree is that last year was my first Christmas in this house and … I was looking for more of a modern tree, and I got delivered this little, scrawny Charlie Brown tree," she said in an Instagram Story video. "And so I didn't want to return it because I thought I should just keep it — poor tree does not need to get returned."

After a little sprucing with mostly blue and gold ornaments and ribbons, De Laurentiis fell in love with the festive fir.

"I then decided to put all of these balls on it, and I ended up with the same tree again this year because it is just so charming and beautiful and unique — so there you have it," she said.

Last year, the celebrity chef captured a sweet moment with her daughter Jade as they trimmed the tree together.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Giada De Laurentiis/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Giada De Laurentiis/Instagram

"Beginning to look a lot like Christmas," De Laurentiis captioned an Instagram photo, adding a Christmas tree emoji. She hashtagged the post, "mommy moments."

De Laurentiis' tree featured white lights, minimal branches and oversized, colorful ornaments in an array of gem tones. A charcoal grey tree skirt added a bit of bling to the tree's base.

Alongside the mother-daughter duo in the pic were the family's animals, cat Bella and dogs Bruno and Ollie.

PEOPLE spoke with De Laurentiis in October about her 14-year-old's transition from middle school to high school.

She said the brand-new school follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis said of Jade's fresh environment. "She's really enjoying herself."

According to her mom, Jade, De Laurentiis's only child with ex Todd Thomoson, has also appreciated a batch of independence since changing schools. "She doesn't have a uniform anymore," the Giada at Home host said. "She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWkcz1v7hO/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram
Giada De Laurentiis Says She's 'Always Thankful' for Daughter Jade in Honor of Thanksgiving
Lindsay Lohan Christmas Decorations
Sparkling Celebrity Christmas Trees! Lindsay Lohan, Nina Dobrev and More Stars Show Off Their Festive Firs
giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
Kim Kardashian Gingerbread
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Family's Elaborate Gingerbread Houses: 'These Are Just So Cute'
16 Best Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022
The 14 Most Unique Christmas Ornaments of 2022 to Make Your Tree Stand Out
Ciara Christmas tree
How Stars Deck the Halls: See Ciara, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs' Christmas Decorations
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek Inside Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
10-best-artificial-trees-of-2022-tout
The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Giada De Laurentiis Sunbrella partnership
How Giada De Laurentiis' Animal-Friendly Home Is Designed for 'Bonding Time' with Her Pets
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Says He Feels Like 'Clark Griswold' During Christmas with His 3 Kids
Card Placeholder Image
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
Giada De Laurentiis and jade
Giada De Laurentiis and Daughter Spend Holiday Break Distanced While 'Waiting for Test Results'
4 of the top advent calendars for adults
The 14 Best Advent Calendars for Adults of 2022
Giada De Laruentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Celebrates Daughter Jade in Sweet Post: 'Proud of the Woman You're Becoming'