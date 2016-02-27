Image zoom

Chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis and producer Shane Farley took their relationship public Friday night as they hung out in the VIP tent and strolled through the crowds at the Burger Bash beach party during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

“They were very much a couple, rarely leaving each other’s side for more than a few minutes,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re very cute together.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giada De Laurentiis on Overcoming Challenges Post-Divorce: ‘It’s About Believing in Yourself’

Besides laughing, talking to Burger Bash host Rachael Ray—who celebrated her 10th year hosting the burger showdown at the Florida festival—and their other foodie friends, the couple, who revealed they were dating last November, chatted and shared a burger at one of the many chef stations.

“They were having a great time, holding hands and looking at each other constantly,” says another source. “They loved the music and looked really happy to be together.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Dines at Giada De Laurentiis’ New Las Vegas Restaurant

Farley, executive producer of the recently-cancelled FABLife with Chrissy Teigen and Tyra Banks, filed for divorce from wife Jennifer Giamo, a personal trainer, last March, according to reports.

Image zoom

Two years ago, Farley produced a short-lived show starring De Laurentiis and chef Bobby Flay. He has also produced shows for Rachael Ray and Tony Danza.

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Opens Up About Life After Divorce: ‘All of a Sudden My World Came Crashing’

“Shane knows a lot of people in the food world since he worked on these shows, so he has friends [at the festival],” says the source. “They were running into people they both know, and seemed very happy to be here together.”