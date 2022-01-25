Shane Farley hid a cardboard cutout of his girlfriend in the walls of her newly renovated kitchen on the discovery+ special, My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Sneaks Cardboard Cutout of Her Into Walls of Renovated Kitchen

Giada De Laurentiis included a little piece of herself in her newly renovated kitchen.

The Food Network star, 51, is taking viewers along for the journey as she creates a custom kitchen on the discovery+ special, My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis. In a clip from her new show shared with PEOPLE, De Laurentiis visits her kitchen while it's under construction with her boyfriend, Shane Farley, and her daughter, Jade.

As they stand in the space, Shane reveals a special surprise he brought along: a cardboard cutout of his girlfriend grinning in a glamorous black dress.

"This is what I decided to bring to put in the wall," he says as he unfolds the cutout and De Laurentiis laughs.

As he props it up against the wall, Farley jokes, "Years from now when someone else comes in to add an addition, they're gonna think it's a crime scene."

He then turns to De Laurentiis and quips, "Are you worried that you're overdressed?" while gesturing to her sleek look in the cutout. She replies: "Just a tiny bit."

To commemorate the moment, De Laurentiis whips out a marker and dates the cutout. After adding her own touch to the piece, she steps back and lets the contractors nail the cutout into the wall before the secret addition is sealed up with drywall.

My Dream Kitchen shows De Laurentiis taking her years of cooking expertise and applying them to create her very own space. In the special, which premiered Dec. 18 on discovery+, she takes the cameras with her as she builds "her own kitchen from the ground up" while renovating her newly-purchased mid-century home in Los Angeles, according to a discovery+ press release.

De Laurentiis envisions a "warm, intimate and cozy space," with the kitchen highlighted as the "heart of the home." She plans "a special outdoor addition," plus "features and details that make cooking even more fun," per discovery+.

Along with De Laurentiis, chef Carla Hall also shares her kitchen renovation on her own special, My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall.