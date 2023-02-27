Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley 'Turn Up the Heat' in Miami — See Her 'Hot' Look

Giada De Laurentiis traded in her apron for something spicier in Miami.

The Italian-born celebrity chef and her longtime boyfriend Shane Farley traveled to Florida for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF), which took place from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26. In between hosting cooking demos and attending her pals' events, the pair posed for some photos.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the Giadzy founder, 52, fit in with the vibrant style of Miami with a fuschia-colored L'Agence suit, a pink lace bra from Simone Péréle, Jimmy Choo heels and chunky gold hoops. Farley was also dressed for the heat with a straw hat, light blue button down, black t-shirt, white pants and tan espadrilles. The background of the shot shows an inviting scene with bright blue skies, a spanning beach and the ocean.

Giada De Laurentiis/Instagram

"In Miami we turn up the heat," De Laurentiis captioned the post.

Famous friends commented their support of De Laurentiis' post. Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry wrote, "Slay! Slay! And slay!" and Food Network chef Katie Lee Biegel commented, "Hot hot hot".

Throughout the weekend, De Laurentiis hosted several dinners, like a pizza party on Thursday and an Italian meal on Friday. In addition, the chef and Farley cheered on fellow foodie friends at their events, like Alex Guarnaschelli, who was honored in a tribute dinner on Saturday at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Earlier in February, the celebrity chef announced that she will be leaving the Food Network after 21 years.

She signed a multi-year deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios. De Laurentiis will no longer collaborate on new projects at Food Network, however, reruns of her shows will still be shown on Food Network and discovery+.

"Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada," a network spokesperson told PEOPLE.