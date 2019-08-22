Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

Giada De Laurentiis is ringing in her 49th birthday with a family vacation!

The Food Network star was spotted in the Hamptons with her boyfriend, Shane Farley and 11-year-old daughter, Jade Marie.

Farley, a television producer, posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday lounging poolside while reading a book in Sag Harbor, New York.

De Laurentiis later posted a series of Instagram stories from the same location, giving followers a glimpse into her relaxing day. The first photo shows the celebrity chef spending quality time with Jade as they both rock oversized sun hats.

“Girl time,” she wrote next to a sticker of a heart.

The second shot features De Laurentiis laying out with a view of the pool and the bay, showing off her bright-orange painted toes.

Ahead of her birthday vacation, the restaurateur spoke about the importance of taking time for yourself, and practicing self-care.

“You need to take care of your mind and your body before you can take care of anything else,” De Laurentiis told the audience at the Self-Care Summit in Los Angeles, according to Parade Magazine. “You need to take care of yourself first.”

It’s a practice she inherited from the strong women in her life, the Food Network star said at the conference, which was hosted by Create and Cultivate. She says her routine now includes meditation, “even if it’s just for two minutes,” yoga, acupuncture and supplements, all of which help to remedy different physical and mental stresses.

De Laurentiis began dating Farley in 2015, over year after she split from husband Todd Thompson.

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

“Shane’s a lot of fun. He’s very spontaneous and loves to laugh,” she added. “It’s one of my favorite things about our relationship.”