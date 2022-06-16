Giada De Laurentiis and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson Support Daughter Jade at Her Graduation

Giada De Laurentiis and Todd Thompson are proud co-parents.

On Thursday, the Food Network star shared that their daughter Jade, 14, graduated from middle school. De Laurentiis posted a series of graduation photos and videos on Instagram — including a picture of her and Jade posing with Thompson, a fashion designer, at the ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair, who announced their divorce in 2014, are all smiles in the cute photo.

"I can't believe how fast time flies! Soo proud of u Jadey! ♥️ On to the next exciting chapter- 9th grade!! #mommymoments," De Laurentiis wrote in the caption.

The master Italian chef also posted a photo of her daughter and her own mom, Veronica De Laurentiis, along with a picture of Jade and her boyfriend Shane Farley, who she started dating a year and a half after her divorce.

In her videos, Jade can be seen walking across the stage to receive her diploma. The proud mom also shared another big moment from the day filled with pomp and circumstance — a video of Jade giving a class speech.

The incoming high school freshman spoke to the class of 2022, and she certainly had lots of wisdom to share at just 14 years old.

"I've often heard the phrase, 'You don't know what you've got until it's gone.' Probably even more so because of the pandemic," she began. "Well, I don't think that's accurate. Not for me and I'm pretty sure not for my friends. To say we don't know what we have until it's gone is to imply that we have no idea how good we had it here. How happy this school has made us. How this group of friends, many of us starting together since kindergarten, have become a type of family."

De Laurentiis was proud of her daughter's touching words, re-posting the speech on her Story with the caption, "Go Jadey Go!"

giada DeLaurentiis Credit: giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

Fellow Food Network stars shared their well wishes, including Alex Guarnaschelli who commented on the series of Instagram photos, "Congratulations!!🔥🔥❤️❤️."

While she may have only just left middle school, Jade already has big plans for her career. In April, De Laurentiis spoke with PEOPLE about Jade's love of acting, and how the 14-year-old "wanted a role" in the Hallmark movie, Always Amore, in which De Laurentiis was an executive producer.

giada DeLaurentiis Credit: giada DeLaurentiis/instagram

"That girl has been bugging me to allow her to do auditions for off-Broadway shows for years and I'm like, 'No,'" she told PEOPLE. "'You're not moving to New York. You're not doing this. You have to be a child. It's important to be a child. It only happens once in your life."

Along with her persistence, De Laurentiis marveled at Jade's confidence.

"In fact, she wanted a role in this movie, too," De Laurentiis said of Always Amore. "She doesn't fear anything. She's like, 'I can do it. I know I can do it. I just have to work at it but I can do it.' It's amazing to watch. It truly is. I did not have that kind of self-confidence for sure when I was a kid."

As for high school plans, De Laurentiis said her daughter will enroll in a performing arts high school; she also plans to attend a theater camp this summer.