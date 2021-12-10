Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli and Dominique Crenn Are 'Squad Goals' on Set of GGG
The three food superstars bonded while judging Guy's Grocery Games
Nothing can stop these three food powerhouses!
Guy's Grocery Games was filled with strong female energy on Thursday when Alex Guarnschelli, Giada De Laurentiis and Dominique Crenn showed up to judge the Food Network competition show.
Guarnschelli posted pictures of their fun day on set. "Charlie's Angels squad goals. You can (maybe) sit with us in the cafeteria if you play your cards right…" she captioned a photo of the three hanging out of their trailer. "We're nice I promise you."
Another snap from set showed the gal pals posing in front of one of the game show's slot machines. "Charlie's Angels eat your f****** heart out," added the Iron Chef.
Guarnaschelli is seen wearing a colorful outfit complete with a sparkly green striped sweater and teal earrings. De Laurentiis and Crenn went neutrals — De Laurentiis in an all-black off-the-shoulder look and Crenn wearing a black turtleneck, grey blazer and striped pants.
In the show, hosted by Guy Fieri, chefs run through the aisles of a grocery store to shop for different recipe challenges. It's judged by a panel of three all-stars, like De Laurentiis, Guarnaschelli, and Crenn, who became the first woman to receive three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn.
Guy's Grocery Games airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Food Network.