Get the Winning Recipe from Silos Baking Competition — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery!
Chip and Joanna Gaines crowned the first winner of their Silos Baking Competition!
Annie Paul, a stay-at-home mom from Zeeland, Mich., took home the $25,000 prize with her Summer Berry Bars — and shared her winning recipe exclusively with PEOPLE.
"I think it's still sinking in a bit," Paul, 28, says of her win. "I was just so honored to have even made it to the top six [out of the thousands of applicants] that I don't think winning ever really crossed my mind. It truly feels amazing!"
Silos Baking Competition aired as a one-hour special on Magnolia Network and Food Network on Sunday. It is also streaming now on discovery+. During the wholesome competition, talented home bakers competed not only for the monetary prize but also for the chance to have their dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna's Silos Baking Co. bakery in Waco, Texas.
Paul's fruity bars — with a brown butter crust, a warm cardamom spice crumble topping and vanilla bean glaze — are now available at the eatery.
"Annie was calm, prepared, confident and clearly knew her way around the kitchen," judge Andrew Zimmern tells PEOPLE. "She used her time well and seemed to never doubt herself at any time during the bake-off."
All three judges — Joanna, Zimmern, and pastry chef Zoë Francois — loved Paul's treat for "the perfect balance of flavors," says Francois. "They are simply beautiful, and will have people lining up for them in the Silos bakery!"
Not in Waco? Try Paul's recipe below for yourself at home.
Annie Paul's Summer Berry Bar
Ingredients
- 5 ½ sticks unsalted butter, divided
- 2 ⅓ cups granulated sugar, divided
- 5 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ¾ cup light brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- 4 cups sliced strawberries
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest, plus 1 teaspoon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 5 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- ¼ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides.
- Step 2For the crust: Cook 4 sticks butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, using a long-handled spoon to scoop off and discard foam, until melted. Continue to cook about 2 to 3 minutes more, until butter looks darker and smells nutty. Transfer the browned butter to the bowl of a stand mixer, and chill over an ice bath until it starts to solidify, about 15 minutes.
- Step 3Add 1 cup sugar to the bowl and beat with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add 4 cups flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, and beat on low speed until mixture is well-combined and just beginning to come together about 1 minute.
- Step 4Using your hands, press dough evenly into prepared pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until light golden brown.
- Step 5For the topping: In the same medium saucepan, brown remaining 1½ sticks butter. Cool browned butter to room temperature. Combine remaining 1½ cups flour, brown sugar, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and cardamom in a mixing bowl. Fold in cooled butter until it forms small clumps. Set aside. Wipe saucepan clean.
- Step 6For the filling: Add strawberries, cinnamon, lemon zest and juice to the saucepan; cook over medium heat until the strawberries break down and mixture boils. Add cornstarch and remaining 1 cup granulated sugar; cook until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Step 7Pour berry filling over baked crust. Sprinkle topping evenly over filling, breaking any big pieces up with your hands. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until golden brown.
- Step 8For the glaze: While the bars bake, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla bean paste and heavy cream in a medium mixing bowl. Drizzle on top of bars.
- Step 9Allow to cool 1 hour before slicing.