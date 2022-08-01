Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter
Although meals are often cut short by Dutton family drama, suppers on Yellowstone include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb-basted rib eyes
Credit: Jen Causey
Despite his rule about not talking business at the family dinner table, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch and prominent owner of Montana's largest cattle ranch, can't keep the tensions away on Paramount's Yellowstone. Although meals are often (read: always) cut short by Dutton family drama, suppers include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb basted rib eyes.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup unsalted butter softened, divided
- 8 uncooked bacon slices, finely chopped
- 1 large shallot, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tablespoon black pepper plus ⅛ tsp., divided
- 2 bone-in rib-eye steaks (1¼ lbs. each), at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 rosemary sprig
Directions
- Step 1Place ½ cup butter in a small bowl; set aside. Cook bacon in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until it starts to crisp and fat is rendered, 5 to 8 minutes. Add shallot; cook until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, and cook about 30 seconds; remove from heat. Transfer mixture and 1 tablespoon of the rendered fat to the butter in bowl. Sprinkle with ⅛ teaspoon pepper; stir until combined. Cover with plastic wrap; chill until ready to serve.
- Step 2Season steaks with salt and ½ tablespoon pepper. Heat oil in the same cast-iron skillet over high. Add steaks to hot oil; cook, undisturbed, until charred on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip steaks over; add ¼ cup butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to skillet. Cook, basting meat with melted butter, garlic and herbs, until steaks are medium rare or thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 130°, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes. Cut steaks off the bone, then slice meat across the grain. Dollop with bacon butter and serve.