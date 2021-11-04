You Can Get Free Taco Bell Today Because Ozzie Albies Stole a Base During the World Series

America can thank Ozzie Albies for today's Taco Bell deal.

On Nov. 4, fans can enjoy one free Doritos Locos Taco because the Atlanta Braves player stole a base during Game 1 of the MLB World Series. The second baseman, 24, stole second base during the first inning in Game 1 versus the Houston Astros on Oct. 26. By being the first player to steal a base in the World Series, Taco bell crowned Albies with the 2021 "Taco Hero" title.

"Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" is an annual promotion, which promises to give out free tacos if a player steals a base at any point during the Series. This is the tenth year Taco Bell has run the deal.

Other than Albies' taco deal-worthy steal, another triumphant moment in Game 1 was when Braves outfielder Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. The Braves beat the Astros 6-2 during this game.