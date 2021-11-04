You Can Get Free Taco Bell Today Because Ozzie Albies Stole a Base During the World Series
Taco Bell customers get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Nov. 4 thanks to Atlanta Braves player Ozzie Albies
America can thank Ozzie Albies for today's Taco Bell deal.
On Nov. 4, fans can enjoy one free Doritos Locos Taco because the Atlanta Braves player stole a base during Game 1 of the MLB World Series. The second baseman, 24, stole second base during the first inning in Game 1 versus the Houston Astros on Oct. 26. By being the first player to steal a base in the World Series, Taco bell crowned Albies with the 2021 "Taco Hero" title.
Thanks to Albies, customers can reap the benefits with today's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" deal with no purchase necessary, online, in-store or on the Taco Bell app.
"Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" is an annual promotion, which promises to give out free tacos if a player steals a base at any point during the Series. This is the tenth year Taco Bell has run the deal.
Other than Albies' taco deal-worthy steal, another triumphant moment in Game 1 was when Braves outfielder Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. The Braves beat the Astros 6-2 during this game.
In the final game of the World Series on Nov. 2, the Braves beat the Astros 7-0. The Game 6 win secures the Braves' fourth World Series title and their first win since 1995. The Braves haven't played in a Series since 1999.